When arctic chill will ease; warmer weather will return

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dose of arctic air has moved into the Commonwealth in the wake of the big winter storm that tracked up the east coast.

Lows Wednesday morning dropped down into the teens and 20s.

The arctic air is very dry. When this air is brought inside and warmed to around 70°, the indoor relative humidity is below 10% if you aren't running a humidifier.

Afternoon highs Wednesday stayed mainly in the mid to upper 30s, but brisk winds continued to produce wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds gusted near 40 mph most of the afternoon at Richmond International Airport.

Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be down into the teens and 20s again as winds relax a bit. These highs and lows have been near record cold values and are running well below normal. In fact, Wednesday's highs are more typical of the low temperature for this point in March.

Cold air will push northward over the next few days, with highs back into the lower 60s on Saturday. A cold front will push through later in the day and bring cooler weather for Sunday. After another boost in temps Tuesday, another front will bring cooler air for the middle of next week.

It appears that warmer weather will move back into the area for next weekend, March 25-26.

