Join these Polar Plungers at the 3rd Annual RVA Polar Plunge Winter Fest

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to join Virginia This Morning Host Bill Bevins and Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray at the 3rd Annual RVA Polar Plunge Winter Fest, and help support a great cause! Nicole Rappaport from Special Olympics Virginia along with ‘Polar Plungers’ from last years event Ella and Aubrey joined us in the studio to fill us in on all of the fun details. Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Virginia. The 3rd Annual RVA Polar Plunge Winter Fest kicks off on Saturday, February 25th from 12 pm to 4 pm at The Square at Willow Lawn. For more information you can call 804-726-3023 or visit RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to join Virginia This Morning Host Bill Bevins and Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray at the 3rd Annual RVA Polar Plunge Winter Fest, and help support a great cause! Nicole Rappaport from Special Olympics Virginia along with ‘Polar Plungers’ from last years event Ella and Aubrey joined us in the studio to fill us in on all of the fun details. Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Virginia. The 3rd Annual RVA Polar Plunge Winter Fest kicks off on Saturday, February 25th from 12 pm to 4 pm at The Square at Willow Lawn. For more information you can call 804-726-3023 or visit http://www.polarplunge.com {THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DAVIS AND GREEN ELECTRICAL} Filed in: Virginia This Morning Topics: Community Events and Festivals Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

