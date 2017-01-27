Missing pastor Minnie Woodard was killed, cause of death determined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Minnie Woodard, the 76-year-old church pastor found dead on a vacant Chesterfield property, was the victim of homicide, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Friday. Doctors determined she died from sharp and blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Woodard's body was discovered January 19, one day after she was reported missing from her Jefferson Street home, and the same day police arrested Kristopher Jones in a Norfolk parking lot.

Jones was wanted for abducting Woodard's husband, Pastor Alfred Woodard, and forcing him to withdraw money from the bank.

Pastor Woodard instead contacted police who arrived at the bank. Jones drove off in Woodard's vehicle. Later in the morning, it was discovered Minnie was missing.

Police sources told WTVR CBS 6 that Jones was cooperating with the investigation and told investigators where to find Woodard's body.

He has not yet been charged in connection to her death.

Woodard's death is not the only one connected to Jones that police are investigating. Jones' girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was found dead the same day Minnie Woodard disappeared.

Lugo lived a block away from the Woodards.

Alfred Woodard said Kristopher Jones worked for his contracting business for several years, but wouldn't elaborate on the nature of their relationship.