Check out Kelly Ann Conway’s ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Social media lit up over the colorful outfit worn by Kelly Ann Conway. The Trump senior adviser called the red, white and blue coat with gold buttons “Trump Revolutionary Wear.” Some Twitters users felt it had a definite Napoleonic flavor. The coat is from Gucci and sells for $3,600. Trademark and Copyright 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

