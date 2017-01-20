Jailhouse Interview: Man charged with murdering Chesterfield father feels ‘bad’
The Quickness bike delivery rolls out online platform

A Quickness courier out for delivery. (Courtesy Quickness)

RICHMOND, Va. — In response to the emergence of national food-ordering apps like GrubHub and OrderUp in Richmond, a local delivery service is ramping up with an online venture of its own.

Quickness, a local bike courier service, recently launched QuicknessRVA.com, an online delivery platform that has signed on more than 20 local restaurants.

The offering marks a change from Quickness’ original business model. Since launching in 2010, Quickness could only take call-in orders.

“There was no local option for online ordering. You could only call in through us or use a national site,” said Jess Izen, Director of Sales at Quickness. “Now we have our own local Richmond option.”

Izen said the online platform accounts for about a quarter of its delivery orders.

“It’s a significant chunk, considering the national sites we’re competing against. We’re excited about that number. We’re hoping it can continue to be a significant portion for us,” Izen said.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 