Man killed in confrontation with Caroline deputies

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a man and Caroline County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to a "verbal domestic call" on Long Branch Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.

"When deputies responded, they found William D. Fisher, 49, of Woodford, Va., in an outbuilding on the property. Fisher was armed with a handgun and made continuous verbal threats to harm himself and the deputies," Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick wrote in a press release. "Fisher refused to comply with deputies’ commands to drop the weapon and was subsequently shot by a Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputy."

Fisher died at the scene. No law enforcement was injured.

Mary Payne, Fisher’s sister-in-law and neighbor, said Fisher’s wife called 911 after the couple got into an argument.

She said Fisher’s wife and his mother-in-law were watching the encounter with deputies from their home.

Fisher’s wife was on the phone trying to convince him to surrender.

"My sister kept telling him, ‘William, open the door, the police are out there and they are trying to get in,'" Payne said. "My sister said he opened the door and wasn’t very far out it and next thing she knows she hears ‘pat, pat, pat.'"

Two bullet holes can be seen in the door in the building where Fisher barricaded himself.

"My sister actually watched her husband get shot," Payne said. "They just moved into our neighborhood last May. They were just getting settled and they have a domestic little spat that gets blown out of proportion."

At the request of Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.

"Last night, one of our deputies had to make the decision none of us ever wants to make – that of firing a weapon at another human being. Sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of the person involved. The aftermath of officer-involved shootings are always emotional times," Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said. "At my request, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of this unfortunate incident. This is a difficult time for all involved."

