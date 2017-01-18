Jailhouse Interview: Man charged with murdering Chesterfield father feels ‘bad’
Rock & Roll Legends in “Million Dollar Quartet”

Posted 1:53 pm, January 18, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. – Riverside Center for the Performing Arts shares its adaptation of the Tony Award winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet.”  It’s the story of how Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis met and had an impromptu jam session back in 1956. Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn told us all about the new show and we enjoyed a special musical presentation. “The Million Dollar Quartet” is now on stage through Sunday, March 5th at Riverside Center’s home theater located at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. For more information you can visit www.riversidedt.com