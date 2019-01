Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A water main break on West Broad Street has impacted the morning commute in Henrico's West End Friday.

County work crews were dispatched to the corner of West Broad and Skipwith Road just before 4:30 a.m.

The break forced the county to shutdown all eastbound lanes of West Broad Street at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.