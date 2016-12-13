Man arrested after 18-year-old woman killed near Richmond home

Jailhouse Interview: Man charged with murdering Chesterfield father feels ‘bad’
December 13, 2016
RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested a Richmond man and charged him in connection to Sunday’s shooting death of an 18-year-old woman on Q Street.

Devonta S. Ross, 22, of Coalter Street, was charged with aggravated assault with additional charges pending, according to police.

Devonta S. Ross (PHOTO: Richmond Police)

Jahmeique L. Phillips, 18, of Q Street, was shot Sunday afternoon.

A second woman was also shot during a fight that broke out in Richmond’s Mosby neighborhood.

Both women were found wounded next to a Q Street home.

The second woman’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Kevin Hughes at 804-646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.