Richmond man pleads guilty to Southside slayings

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2015 murder of two men. Anwar “Wawa” Phillips pleaded guilty to the Southside slayings of Rolando Salas and Frank McCray. Both men were killed in November 2015.

Shootings

Phillips was wanted for the November 16 triple shooting at Blue Ridge Apartments, where one man was killed and two others injured.

“At approximately 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Red Ash Road for a report of shots fired,” a Richmond Police spokeswoman said. “Officers arrived and located three persons who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

Frank A. McCray, 49, was found unresponsive in the rear yard of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second charge stems from a homicide that occurred about a week prior on Talbert Drive.

On November 10, 2015 officers responded to the 1400 block of Talbert Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival they found the body of Rolando D. Salas, 30, of Chesterfield County, lying on the side of the roadway. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police record

Phillips record shows he was a convicted felon by age 18. In March 2004, he shot at a Richmond police officer after crashing a stolen van.

Phillips was initially charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, but was convicted of attempted murder, grand larceny and use of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to 22 years with all but seven suspended.

He was released in late 2010. A year later was convicted of driving and narcotics charges.