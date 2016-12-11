Highland Springs goes “back to back” in 5A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a deja vu feeling in the 5A State Final as it was a rematch between Highland Springs and Stone Bridge. And just like the 2015 Championship at Scott Stadium, the Springers leave with the gold as they beat the Bulldogs 35-29 at Hampton University to capture their 2nd straight championship.

Wide Receiver Chris Thaxton, who lost his mother one month ago due to cancer, caught the game winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter from Juwan Carter. He dedicated this championship to her memory.

In the 4A State Final, the Dinwiddie Generals came up 11 yards short in winning the school's second championship in four years as they lost to Salem 31-27. The Generals rallied from 12 down in the second half to take a 27-24 lead before the Spartans scored with 50 second left in the 4th quarter which ultimately proved to be the game winner.

Sussex Central was looking to complete an undefeated season in 1A but fell to Riverheads 49-6. The Tigers would take a 6-0 lead on a Malik Delk touchdown pass to Amari Hill. But the Gladiators would score the next 49 points en route to their first State Title since 2010.

In College Hoops, VCU snapped a two game losing streak with a 67-64 win at ODU. JeQuan Lewis scored seven of his game high 20 points in a key 11-0 run.

The Richmond Spiders got back in the win column by beating UMBC 78-75 to end a two game skid. Shawn'Dre Jones led three Spiders in double figures with 19.