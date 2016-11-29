Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Terrorists inspired Ohio State attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan

Posted 3:29 pm, November 29, 2016, by , Updated at 03:30PM, November 29, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities believe Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who attacked pedestrians Monday at the Ohio State University, was inspired by terrorist propaganda from ISIS and deceased Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, two law enforcement sources said.

The sources point to Facebook postings Artan made Monday, which referenced Awlaki, who was a leader of al Qaeda in Yemen, as well as the style of the attack encouraged by ISIS in a recent online magazine.

There is no indication so far the assailant communicated with any terror group and evidence points to a lone wolf attack.

Investigators are inspecting his computer and cell phone and talking to family and associates, as they try to determine what led him to act.

This is a developing story.