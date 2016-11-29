× Terrorists inspired Ohio State attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities believe Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who attacked pedestrians Monday at the Ohio State University, was inspired by terrorist propaganda from ISIS and deceased Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, two law enforcement sources said.

The sources point to Facebook postings Artan made Monday, which referenced Awlaki, who was a leader of al Qaeda in Yemen, as well as the style of the attack encouraged by ISIS in a recent online magazine.

There is no indication so far the assailant communicated with any terror group and evidence points to a lone wolf attack.

Investigators are inspecting his computer and cell phone and talking to family and associates, as they try to determine what led him to act.

