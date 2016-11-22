× Skimming device found in Chester ATM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Argent Credit Union is warning customers after a skimming device, used to collect pin numbers and other information from unsuspecting users, was located inside the ATM its Chester location.

“Any cards that were used at that ATM between November 12 and the 13 could be vulnerable and may be at risk for fraudulent activity,” Argent Credit Union spokeswoman Sallie McGee said. “The personal information that could be at risk includes: member name, card number, expiration date and personal identification number.”

The credit union is notifying members whose cards were affected.

“For non-credit union members who used the Argent Credit Union Chester ATM on these dates, it would be prudent to contact your financial institution as soon as possible to report that your card may be compromised and to determine if fraudulent activity has occurred,” McGee said.

