JetBlue flash sale offers flights as low as $34; book by Wednesday

November 15, 2016
NEW YORK — Whether you’re still in mourning over last week’s election, or looking to celebrate Donald Trump’s presidential win, JetBlue is there for you.

The airline announced a flash sale Tuesday — and although JetBlue advertisements stated “fares from $39,” its website showed one-way flights as low as $34.

The catch? You have less than 48 hours to buy tickets, as the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Fares listed on the two-day sale site include taxes and other fees, JetBlue states.

Travel dates are Dec. 1 though March 9, 2017, for Monday through Thursday and Saturdays.

Blackout dates include — not surprisingly — the holidays: Dec. 16 through Jan. 4, 2017. In addition, Feb. 8-20.