Deadline to request absentee ballot is Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters have until Tuesday, November 1, at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for the 2016 general election. Requests may be made directly to local voter registration offices or online here.

“We encourage eligible voters who want to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them to make that request as soon as possible to ensure they can get the ballot returned by the November 8 deadline,” Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés said. “The US Postal Service has advised that First Class delivery takes two to five days, so voters need to keep that in mind when casting their absentee ballot by mail.”

The deadline to return a mailed absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. Qualified voters may also cast an absentee ballot in person at their local election official’s office through Saturday, November 5.

While there is no early voting in Virginia, there are 19 acceptable reasons for voting absentee: