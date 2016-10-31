Deadline to request absentee ballot is Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters have until Tuesday, November 1, at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for the 2016 general election. Requests may be made directly to local voter registration offices or online here.
“We encourage eligible voters who want to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them to make that request as soon as possible to ensure they can get the ballot returned by the November 8 deadline,” Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés said. “The US Postal Service has advised that First Class delivery takes two to five days, so voters need to keep that in mind when casting their absentee ballot by mail.”
The deadline to return a mailed absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. Qualified voters may also cast an absentee ballot in person at their local election official’s office through Saturday, November 5.
While there is no early voting in Virginia, there are 19 acceptable reasons for voting absentee:
- Student attending college or university outside of locality of residence in Virginia
- Spouse of student attending college or university outside locality of residence in Virginia
- Business outside County/City of residence on Election Day
- Personal business or vacation outside County/City of residence on Election Day
- I am working and commuting to/from home for 11 or more hours between 6:00 AM and 7 p.m. on Election Day
- I am a first responder (member of law enforcement, fire fighter, emergency technician, search and rescue)
- My disability or illness
- I am primarily and personally responsible for the care of a disabled/ill family member confined at home
- My pregnancy
- Confined, awaiting trial
- Confined, convicted of a misdemeanor
- An electoral board member, registrar, officer of election, or custodian of voting equipment
- I have a religious obligation
- Active Duty Merchant Marine or Armed Forces
- Spouse or dependent living with a member of Active Duty Merchant Marine or Armed Forces
- Temporarily residing outside of US for employment or spouse or dependent residing with employee
- Requesting a ballot for presidential and vice-presidential electors only
- New state of residence and date moved from Virginia.
- Authorized representative of candidate or party serving inside the polling place