Bag your Fall foliage

RICHMOND, Va. – Now that Fall is in full swing the leaves will be starting to fall which means that it is time for the city of Richmond’s annual “Vacuum Leaf Collection Program.” Sharon North from the Department of Public Works gave a preview of what communities can expect. Bio-Degradable bags will be given away November 19th from 9am to 2pm at Parker Field on Hermitage Rd. and at the K-Mart parking lot on Midlothian Turnpike. The Vacuum Leaf Collection program is scheduled to begin Monday, November 28th. For more information, and a complete collection schedule, visit http://www.richmondgov.com/PublicWorks/Leafcollection.aspx