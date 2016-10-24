× CoStar Group opens center, brings 732 jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, plans to open an $8 million research and software development center in Richmond. The project will create 732 new jobs and pump $250 million into the local economy, according to the Governor’s Office.

“This will be a transformational project for the City of Richmond and the greater metropolitan area, bringing a new, high-profile corporate partner and more than 700 high-paying jobs,” Governor Terry McAuliffe said. “With our outstanding technology infrastructure and our unparalleled higher education system, the Commonwealth is a hub for the IT sector and the perfect home for CoStar’s research operation.”

The D.C.-based company control brands like CoStar, Apartments.com, LoopNet, LandsofAmerica, and BizBuySell. About 3,000 people work for the company in offices throughout the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

“This is an opportunity that allows us to expand our research and software development capabilities in a city that provides a highly educated labor pool, a superior quality of life for our employees and a culture that aligns to our business model,” CoStar Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Florance said.

CoStar will occupy the top floors of Richmond’s WestRock building along the James in downtown Richmond.

“The company’s 732 new, full-time employees, working in the heart of our central business district along the James River, will bring additional life to an increasingly thriving downtown,” Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones said. “We look forward to partnering with CoStar through our Office of Community Wealth Building workforce programs and our multi-modal transportation initiatives to immediately promote new, high-quality jobs to our city’s citizens that will be available early calendar year 2017.”

To learn more about career opportunities with CoStar, click here.