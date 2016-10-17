Tim Kaine gets in some quality Hammer Time on campaign trail

LEESBURG, Va. — Sen. Tim Kaine got some Hammer Time Sunday evening.

MC Hammer was one of about 15 guests at a Hillary Clinton fundraising dinner featuring the Democratic vice presidential nominee in Leesburg, Virginia, costing $50,000 a person.

Hammer tweeted a photo from the event: “Dinner with Sen. Kaine (& friends ) being reminded that were not at the Victory line but must be diligent & vigorous in our pursuit.”

Dinner with Sen. Kaine (& friends ) being reminded that were not at the Victory line but must be diligent & vigorous in our pursuit.#360Wise pic.twitter.com/UtcdyWaVR4 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) October 17, 2016

“That was fun,” Kaine told reporters on his way into his Senate office Monday morning.

It’s not the first time Kaine has hung out with the hip-hop icon.

The two were spotted together in 2013 at a Washington Capitals hockey game wearing matching jerseys.

Hammer tweeted a photo from the occasion when Clinton chose the Virginia senator as her running mate in July: “Tim Kaine is an excellent choice !!! Good man,” he wrote.

“I’m sure that the senator had a great time,” his spokeswoman Amy Dudley told Roll Call at the time.

The 90s star was recently asked whether he spent any time with Clinton’s rival, Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“Yes, I did encounter Donald in my goings in the ’90s,” he told The Daily Beast, but declined to comment further.

Please Hammer, don’t hurt ’em.