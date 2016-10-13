VCU student dead after falling from 10th floor of Richmond apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A VCU student is dead after falling from a window on the 10th floor of the Towers on Franklin apartment building in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Richmond Police confirmed they have launched a death investigation at the apartments, located in the 100 block of West Franklin Street. They said the incident happened around 2:26 p.m.

Police said the victim is a 19-year-old woman.

The Towers on Franklin building provides apartment rentals to Virginia Commonwealth University students.

The student's falling death comes after another VCU student fell to her death from the 13th floor of the Towers on Franklin apartments in September.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the death. They have not released any additional information about the victim at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. If you have any additional information about this incident, please click here to contact us.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

37.544812 -77.444375