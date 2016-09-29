Bad weather closes roads in Chesterfield, Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Robious Road, at James River Road, was closed in both directions Thursday morning due to a power pole fire, according to Chesterfield Police. It re-opened a few hours later.

A tree had fallen and knocked down power lines, sparking the fire.

"Traffic is being diverted through the Tarrington subdivision," Chesterfield Police Lt. Lt. Robert Kemper said. "Motorists should avoid this area and allow extra time when traveling this morning."

Both James River High School and Bettie Weaver Elementary School are located off that stretch of Robious Road.

Also in Chesterfield, Cogbill Road was closed and Chester Road had just one lane open.

Several Henrico roads closed, most in the East End of the county.

Willison Rd at Laburnum Ave.

Dabbs House Road., at east Richmond

Elko Rd at several places

Mountain Rd and Woodman Rd.

Utility pole off Robious Rd. caught fire after tree fell, knocking down lines. Part of road is closed. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/b4Da6d1RFB — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) September 29, 2016

More than 4,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers are without electricity in Chesterfield, according to Dominion's power outage website. A majority of those outages are along that stretch of Robious.