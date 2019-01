This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video 2015 Record: 9-5 Result: Beat Woodbridge 26-0 in 6A South 1st round, beat C.D. Hylton 17-14 in 6A South 2nd round, beat Cosby 13-7 in 6A South Region Final, lost to Oscar Smith 21-3 in the 6A State Semifinals Head Coach: Kevin Tucker (7th season) Returning starters: 12 Filed in: Sports Topics: FSF, Thomas Dale Knights Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

Pinterest

Reddit