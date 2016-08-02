ALS Association ‘Every Drop Adds Up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Andrea Kephart and Sean Connolly from the ALS Association DC, Maryland and Virginia Chapter shared details on the upcoming, “Every Drop Adds Up Campaign.” Wednesday, August 10th the community is invited to participate in the ‘largest’ ice bucket challenge event after the Squirrels baseball game. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the ALS Chapter, and help support the 2016 Richmond Walk to Defeat ALS on October 22nd at Brown’s Island. For more information you can visit www.everydropaddsup.org