Adorable viral video shows hula hooping golden retriever

In a viral video making the rounds on the internet, a golden retriever is seen hula hooping around a backyard, or at least trying to.

America’s Funniest Home Videos posted the 66 second video on their “Kyoot Animals” Facebook page. The page posted the video with the caption, “How do you stop this thing?”

Some wonder it the golden retriever was actually trying to hula hoop or simple get out of it. In any case, the video has been a hit with just over 60,000 views in 24 hours.

Here are some of the top comments from the Facebook post.

“I love it,” said Teresa Williams.

“That is just so stinking cute,” said Jennifer Carlson.

“Look ma! No hands!” added Meberlyn Vazquez de Leon.

“That’s some snazzy technique he’s got there! Lol too cute,” said Liz Stokes.