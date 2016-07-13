VMFA After Hours with DJ Lonnie B & Kelli Lemon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND: It's an exclusive night of Art and dancing to classic hip-hop and R&B hosted by Radio Personality and Host Kelli Lemon and Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B, Saturday, July 23rd from 7pm-11pm. Ticket includes appetizers, one drink ticket, and free parking, cash bar and free admission to Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic, one of the country’s leading contemporary artists. The Exhibition features more than 50 monumental paintings and sculptures, and raises intriguing questions about race, identity, and the politics of representation. It is on view now through September 5th.

Kelli Lemon has created a name for herself as self-proclaimed “social entrepreneur” that can be seen and heard all over Richmond, Virginia. Kelli is passionate about creating events and opportunities for people to socially interact, whether through food, sports, education or the arts. She promotes Richmond at events like the Afrikana Film Festival and Kelli Lemon, present Coming to America…Live, July 22, 8pm at Historic Tredegar Iron works, $10, details afrikanafilmfestival.org and at Heart & Soul Brew Fest at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Saturday, July 30, 2-9pm.

DJ Lonnie B is a commander of the airwaves in the city of Richmond as both the mix show coordinator as well as a prime time DJ for WCDX – IPOWER 92.1. Catch him as he brings the city home from work every night from 5–6 on the Hard Drive at 5 and on Sundays from 7–10 when he educates the city on the Sunday School Mix. He also has a free app,The DJLonnieB Moble app and at DJLonnieB.com.

You can read more about Lonnie B and Kelli Lemon on Facebook, For more details on the VMFA and VMFA After Dark, visit http://vmfa.museum/calendar/events/vmfa-after-hours/ or call 804-340-1400. Tickets not sold at the door.