Last defendant sentenced for plotting white supremacist attack on churches

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man who plead guilty to his role for plotting a white supremacist attack on black churches in Virginia was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Charles Halderman, 31, faced 20 years in prison for his role in a foiled attack that was meant to start a race war by shooting at black churches and Jewish synagogues.

Halderman was the third of three suspects sentenced in the case. All the suspects pleaded guilty to the crime.

The other suspects, Ronald Chaney III was sentenced to more than eight years in prison, while Robert Doyle was sentenced to 17 and half years in prison.

In January, Halderman admitted he planned to take jewelry and cash from a local jeweler by force and use that money to finance white supremacist activities.

Prosecutors said the money would also be used to buy land that would be used to train for a race war they hoped to inspire.

Haderman also had a history of violent crimes, convictions on drug-related charges, previous substance-abuse and an association with the Aryan Brotherhood white-supremacist group.