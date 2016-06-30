FOUND: 14-year-old pregnant runaway in need of medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Marquez was located in Fairfax.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. -- The search is on for an endangered 14-year-old pregnant teen who was last seen Sunday, June 26.

Nayeli Marquez is seven months pregnant, according to the Spotsylvania Sherriff's Office, and she requires medication.

Marquez is a runaway who was last seen at her residence in the Massaponax area of Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said Marquez is a foster child who had just moved in with her foster parents in Massaponax in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies believe she ran away and was picked up by someone that she might have known. However, investigators don`t know who that person is yet.

Capt. Jeff Pearce said this is not the first time she has run away.

“She`s run away several times, however, each time law enforcement has been able to locate her and hopefully this time we`ll be able to find her," Pearce said.

Pearce said Marquez may have returned to her home area in Fairfax or Arlington.

Marquez is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a nose ring and pierced ears.

Additionally, officials said she was wearing a blue t-shirt with gold lettering, light blue jeans with rips and black tennis shoes. She carried a bag with clothing.

Marquez is known to frequent the Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax areas, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Spotsylvania Sherriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the word!