New store moves into former Babies R Us location

RICHMOND, Va. — Months after Babies R Us packed up shop and moved to Short Pump, its former Tuckernuck Square shopping center home as a new tenant.

2nd & Charles will open at the shopping center in late July.

“Richmond is the perfect place for us to further expand our presence in Virginia,” Scott Kappler, vice president of marketing for 2nd & Charles, said. “With an incredible assortment of new and used items, 2nd & Charles is all about discovering unusual finds. We look forward to providing the community with this very different kind of shopping and trading experience.”

2nd & Charles buys and sells new and used books, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray, video games, game systems, vinyl records, comic books, electronics, toys, and collectibles, a company spokesperson said. Customers can sell used items and redeem them for cash or store credit.

The company plans to hire more than 50 people for what will be the third 2nd & Charles in Virginia.

Anyone interested in a job should visit the new 2nd & Charles store at 9004 West Broad Street.