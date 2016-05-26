HELP! Officer finds precious family photo along Va. interstate

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia State Trooper hopes a photograph can make its way back to its owners.

A large blown up photograph was found along westbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 203, in front of the weigh station.

Two smiling people stand side-by-side in the photo. A man has his arm wrapped around the woman. They are both in nice dress clothes and appear to be standing in front of a house.

This photograph was found along I-64. Can you help it get to its rightful owners?

“It was obviously lost by someone traveling by vehicle in the area,” said Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer D.R. Guishard Jr.

He said if anyone recognizes it, the photo will be at the Sandston weigh station, located at mile marker 203, on westbound I-64, 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday.

