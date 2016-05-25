Family of 9-year-old begs hit-and-run driver to come forward: ‘Just be decent’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is pleading for help finding the hit-and-run driver who struck her young nephew near the 3100 block of North Avenue in Richmond’s Northside happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the 9-year-old was recovering at VCU Medical Center with his mother by his side.

The boy's mother said she wanted to say thank you to everyone who stayed at the scene with her son until she and first responders could arrive. She isn’t sure when he will be released from the hospital since that depends on how his physical therapy progresses.

The 9-year-old was riding his bike home from a playground that was two blocks away. He made it to his street, just a couple of homes away, when a driver hit the boy and took off.

“It happened right on the corner of our home so that's even worse that he can look out his window and see where he got hit by a car," through tears Samara Diaz, the boy's aunt, said.

The family doesn’t have much information go on other than the child’s description: an older dark Cadillac.

“The reason we know it was a Cadillac is because his mom's prior car was the same car and he says it was the same old car like you had, mom," Diaz said.

The child is expected to make a full physical recovery, but his family needs help from anyone who saw the crash to heal the pain they still feel.

“I wish you would just be decent enough man enough or woman enough to come forward and say, 'Listen, I did this. I made a mistake.' And let him have some closure, let us as parents and human beings have closure,” Diaz said.

If you have information that could help police, call Traffic Sergeant Scott Jones at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com.