Teen charged in deadly single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Posted 5:25 pm, May 24, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Nicholas K. Squires

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield teen has been indicted in the death of a passenger for a 2015 single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.

Nicholas K. Squires, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say, he lost control of a vehicle traveling south on Second Branch Road and struck a tree, killing Kerin T. Fleig, 19, also of Chesterfield.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of Second Branch Road on Nov. 21, 2015.

Fleig was pronounced dead at the scene. Squires was trans ported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Squires was indicted on Monday, May 16 and arrested on Thursday, May 19.