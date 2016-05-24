× Teen charged in deadly single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield teen has been indicted in the death of a passenger for a 2015 single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.

Nicholas K. Squires, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say, he lost control of a vehicle traveling south on Second Branch Road and struck a tree, killing Kerin T. Fleig, 19, also of Chesterfield.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of Second Branch Road on Nov. 21, 2015.

Fleig was pronounced dead at the scene. Squires was trans ported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Squires was indicted on Monday, May 16 and arrested on Thursday, May 19.