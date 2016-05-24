A Fresh & Healthy Scallop Creation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Assisted Living made a return visit to the“Virginia This Morning” kitchen and walked Nikki-Dee through the steps on creating a tasty and healthy dish using fresh scallops paired with black beans and spinach for only 314 calories! Chef Schumaker’s recipe is a great example of the farm-to-table movement, the use of locally sourced produce, meats and seafoods, that has become very popular in recent years.

SEARED SCALLOPS WITH BLACK BEANS

HEART HEALTHY

Serves 4-5

314 calories

- 2 TBL OLIVE OIL

- 1 ½ POUNDS FRESH BAY SCALLOPS

- 1 CUP CHOPPED ONIONS

- 1/8 TSP OLD BAY SEASONING

- ¼ CUP DRY WHITE WINE

- ¼ CUP CHICKEN BROTH

- 2 POUNDS COOKED BLACK BEANS

- 12 OZ BABY SPINACH

- T TBL CHOPPED FRESH BASIL

Heat olive oil over medium high heat….Add scallops and saute approx. 2 minutes per side… Remove from pan, add onions and seasonings till onions are transparent…. Add black beans and spinach and continue cooking until spinach begins to wilt. Add chicken broth and finish with white wine…. Add scallops and serve immediately