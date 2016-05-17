Mom helped 13-year-old stab honor student to death, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old girl and her mother have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old honor student over the weekend.

15-year-old De’kayla Dansberry was killed Saturday outside the Parkway Gardens Housing Complex at 65th and King Drive on Chicago's South Side, according to WGN.

The 13-year-old suspect faces one count of first degree murder; her mother, 35-year-old Tamika Gayden, has also been charged with first degree murder and one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Gayden is believed to have provided the weapon used in the murder.

In court, prosecutors outlined some of the case against the 13-year-old accused of this killing including video shot by bystanders.

One witness says she heard the young girl crying and saying “I killed her” while wiping blood from the knife, according to officials.

The mother of 15-year-old De’kayla sobbed in court this afternoon as she saw her daughter’s accused killer for the first time. Her entire body shook with grief as she heard details of what prosecutors say happened on Saturday.

“She didn’t deserve to be murdered,” said Sheila Dansberry. “She’s a good kid and her life was stolen from her.”

Police say De’kayla’s killer was later seen washing blood from the knife. That a witness heard her tearfully admit to the killing."

De’kayla was an honor student and standout in track and field. She was preparing for a meet downstate at the time of her death. What started as a dispute among teenage girls turned physical, violent and ultimately deadly.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Shelia said. “It’s sad. I don’t know what else to say, it’s just sad."

The 13-year-old will remain in custody awaiting her next court appearance.

Judge Cynthia Ramirez took an extra step today, not just reminding the media not to identify the girl, because of her age, but reminding social media users to be careful too or face prosecution.