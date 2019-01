Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND,Va – Sloping floors and sticking windows are just two major red flags of structural foundation issues. Charlier Kuehn, General Manager of Ram Jack Commonwealth shared a number of warning signs for homeowners to look for including, cracks in the walls and sticking doors. For more information visit online at www.ramjackva.com or call 888-203-6750

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAM JACK}