Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Karen Isik, owner of Cuddle Up For A Cause and Becky Boswell, director of Autism Society Central Virginia shared information about the 3rd Annual 'Until the Pieces Fit Craft Show'. The event will be held at Colonial Heights Middle School Saturday, April 30th. All proceeds will benefit the Autism Society Central VIrginia.

for more information contact Karen directly by phone (804) 243-0242 or email untilthepiecesfitfundraiser@yahoo.com