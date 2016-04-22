U.S. Marshals capture Hopewell shooting suspect in Petersburg

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities arrested a Hopewell man Friday morning for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in March.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on March 14 at 9 p.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to John Randolph Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police said 22-year-old Dequante T. “House” Roney of Hopewell was the gunman.

Roney was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of Mars Street in Petersburg Friday morning.

He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

“The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, of which the Hopewell Police Department is a member, the partnership between the Hopewell Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force continues to be an invaluable asset in the apprehension of fugitives,” Capt. Michael Whittington said.

If you have information about this crime that could help police, call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.