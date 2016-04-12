Student found with gun at school

Richmond Police conduct investigation in East End neighborhood

Posted 7:28 am, April 12, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND, Va -- Richmond Police conducted an investigation in the East End late Monday night.

Investigators responded to 21st Street and Selden Street before midnight for a reported stabbing. The area is near Fairfield Court. By the time a CBS 6 photojournalist arrived, there was a limited police presence in the area.

It was not clear if the stabbing did, indeed, happen. It is also not known how many victims there may have been, or whether police had made any arrests or whether they were looking for someone.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.