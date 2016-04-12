Richmond Police conduct investigation in East End neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va -- Richmond Police conducted an investigation in the East End late Monday night.

Investigators responded to 21st Street and Selden Street before midnight for a reported stabbing. The area is near Fairfield Court. By the time a CBS 6 photojournalist arrived, there was a limited police presence in the area.

It was not clear if the stabbing did, indeed, happen. It is also not known how many victims there may have been, or whether police had made any arrests or whether they were looking for someone.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.