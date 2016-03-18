NFL Ravens’ Tray Walker dies from traffic accident injuries

Tray Walker, a 23-year-old cornerback with the Baltimore Ravens, died Friday from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Miami, his agent Ron Butler said Friday.

We are grieving the loss of a special young man. #RIPTrayWalker pic.twitter.com/FNcnd9eQjT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 18, 2016

Walker was riding a dirt bike on a Miami road Thursday night when he collided with a Ford SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman.

Walker was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said Walker was riding in the dark without a light on, according to Miami-Dade Police. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

Walker, who played football at Miami Northwestern High School, played in eight games during the 2015 season. The former Texas Southern University star was a fourth-round pick in the draft last year.