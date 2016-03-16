× 895 reopens after police talk down person threatening suicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Route 895 reopened Wednesday morning near the Chesterfield and Henrico line after police were able to talk down a person threatening to commit suicide. The lanes closed shortly before 8 a.m. after a Virginia State Trooper pulled up to a vehicle on the shoulder and saw a male standing out in front, a State Police spokesman said.

“The incident has concluded the individual will be transported for evaluation,” Sgt. Steve Vick said.

Earlier “all lanes were closed between mile markers 7.5 and 8.3 and due to police activity,” VDOT informed drivers.

This is a developing story.