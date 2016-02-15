RICHMOND, Va - Debut author Patrick Dacey visited the studio to introduce his latest work, “We’ve Already Gone This Far,” a collection of short stories that reflects his impressions of Post-9/11 middle-America rocked by the recession. You can meet Patrick on Tuesday, February 16th at 6pm at Chop Suey Books, located at 2913 W. Cary Street. For more information visit us.macmillan.com and follow Patrick on Twitter: @daceypatrick.
Debut author Patrick Dacey introduced his latest work, “We’ve Already Gone This Far”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
“We Buy Ugly Houses”
-
“You Are Our Joy, Christmas” performed by Jekalyn Carr
-
Violin virtuoso Eric Stanley performs
-
“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”
-
‘The Sentence Between Us: A Christmas Short Story’
-
-
“Shelf Life of Happiness”
-
Signature Sweet Potato Pie from Nellye Mae’s Cafe
-
Glorious sounds From the Mt. Gilead choir
-
“Laugh Yourself Healthy”
-
A Christmas classic with George Harris
-
-
Classic Christmas Music by Angela Bryant-Brown
-
Jim Brickman plays a Christmas medley
-
“Fantasia on Greensleeves” performed by Matthew Robinson