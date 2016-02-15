Debut author Patrick Dacey introduced his latest work, “We’ve Already Gone This Far”

❄️Winter storm warning for much of Virginia, including Richmond
RICHMOND, Va - Debut author Patrick Dacey visited the studio to introduce his latest work, “We’ve Already Gone This Far,” a collection of short stories that reflects his impressions of Post-9/11 middle-America rocked by the recession. You can meet Patrick on Tuesday, February 16th at 6pm at Chop Suey Books, located at 2913 W. Cary Street. For more information visit us.macmillan.com and follow Patrick on Twitter: @daceypatrick.