Woman’s body found in car parked outside Walmart for three months

MARINA, Calif. — Nearly three months after she went missing, a 22-year-old woman’s body was found inside a car parked outside a Walmart in California, according to police.

Walmart employees found the body of Lauren Jessie Moss inside her silver Volkswagen Jetta on Feb. 3., according to KSBW.

Moss was last seen leaving a rehabilitation center on Nov. 13. She was reported missing and a case was opened.

Police said the woman’s car had dark tinted windows and a sunshade covering the dashboard, which made it difficult to see inside the vehicle. The store’s security cameras only archive footage for 60 days, but video shows the car parked in the same spot since December.

The cause of death has not been determined, however the woman’s sister said she left a note and a drug needle was found inside the car.