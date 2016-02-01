× Arrest made after trespassers assault Henrico High student on campus

HENRICO, Va. – An arrest has been made in an assault that took place at Henrico High School.

On January 14, police said that Terry Jerome Brown Jr., age 18, and a juvenile male walked onto school property and assaulted a student.

A concerned mother, who declined to show her face on camera, previously said to a CBS 6 reporter that the men were from another school.

“I was told that John Marshall High School had a half day and that a couple of kids from John Marshall came into the campus, blended in the hallways and found the person they wanted to fight,” she said.

She also said the student wasn’t seriously hurt in the fight.

The day after the fight there was an increased police presence at the school, in the 300 block of Azalea Avenue.

Still, a concerned parent remains worried about the next time it happens.

"I don't think kids from a whole other school should've ever been able to make it in the hallways and blend in,” she said.

Brown was charged with disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault by mob, and trespassing on school property.

The juvenile was referred to intake for trespassing and assault by mob.