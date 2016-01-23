Large awning collapses around gas pumps at Henrico shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The combined weight of millions of tiny flakes of snow and gusty winds were too much for a Henrico gas station awning. The expansive awning over the gas pumps at the Danco Mini-Mart collapsed sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. The shop is in the 3300 block of Williamsburg Road.

The approximately 30-foot long roof-like foundation stayed in place, but the structure was completely in shambles, and yellow caution tape had been placed around the island of gas pumps to warn off potential customers.

Weather conditions were blustery, with heavy snow still falling.

Williamsburg Road, in East Henrico, was well covered with several inches of snow, though vehicles were still out driving.

“Some of them have been slowing down,” a CBS 6 reporter said. “Some of them have been speeding…not sure why anyone would be on the road in these conditions you see here, except for us to show you what is going on.”