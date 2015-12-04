❄️Winter storm warning for much of Virginia, including Richmond
Police ID man killed in I-64 crash

Posted 8:13 am, December 4, 2015
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said speed played a role in a fatal single-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 64, near Route 522 (mile marker 160), in Goochland Friday morning.

“A 2003 Honda Accord was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the road to the right over corrected to the left back over to the right running off the road and striking a tree,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “The driver of the Honda, Christopher E. Lee, 49 of Earlysville died at the scene; he was wearing a seat belt.”

