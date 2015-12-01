Toddler playing in parents’ bedroom shoots himself with revolver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police said a toddler accidentally shot himself in the arm at his south Nashville home on Monday night.

WSMV reports the 3-year-old was by himself inside his parents’ bedroom on Whitsett Road when he reportedly got out a .32-caliber revolver from a bookshelf. The weapon was in a cloth holster.

His father and 12-year-old sister were preparing dinner in the kitchen while his three other siblings were watching TV in the family room at the time of the shooting. His mother was at work.

The toddler’s family members heard the gun go off and found him in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his left upper arm, according to police.

The toddler is being treated at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Police said no charges have been filed against the child’s parents.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division is leading the investigation.