Richmond Flying Squirrels add party deck to the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are adding a party deck to the Diamond. It’s just one of several planned upgrades to the baseball stadium ahead of the 2016 season.

“A brand new party deck, containing a bar and rail top seating, will be installed down the right field line. This elevated gathering place will feature high top tables with a clear view of the field and will be open to all fans (21 & older) at no additional cost throughout the course of each game,” the team announced in an email to fans. “In addition to the new area, the Squirrels are upgrading concourse and gate lighting for better visibility, improving the Kids Zone with more fun and games, adding electronic concessions menu boards for a more vibrant look and repainting the scoreboard.”

The team announced ticket pricing would remain the same.

“We continue to be committed to our fans, our sponsors and Greater Richmond as a whole to give them a product that they can be proud of,” Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said.

Flying Squirrels Chief Executive Chuck Domino said the team would continue working to improve the Diamond, despite public efforts to lobby the city for a new stadium.

“Our fans deserve it and we are excited about what we have planned for them in 2016,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said.

Other changes and additions for the 2016 season include:

Monday’s: Bark in the Park (dogs welcome)

Tuesday’s: Silver Squirrels (60 and older ticket package with free food and shirt)

Wednesday’s: Wine Up Wednesday (wine club and specials)

Thursday’s: In-Your-Face-Fireworks

Friday’s: Free Shirt Friday & Happy Hour

Saturday’s: Super Blast Saturdays (fireworks)

Sunday’s: Brunch & Baseball Kids Club Sunday (12:05 PM start with brunch food items)