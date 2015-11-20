CBS 6 tests Amazon’s new 1-hour delivery service in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. -- Amazon rolled out its one-hour delivery service for Prime customers in Richmond Friday, so CBS 6 put it to the test.

The company did deliver on its promise of one hour delivery, but there were some caveats and obstacles. It might take a while to find something that qualifies for the one-hour delivery.

CBS 6 tried to order several items from paper plates, CDs and even an Amazon fire stick, but the only thing we could get in an hour were diapers. Everything else would take two hours or more to deliver.

The diapers actually arrived earlier than expected. The order reached the station in 21 minutes.

Here’s what we learned.

If you want your items at a specific time you have to order them at least an hour and 15 minutes ahead of time.

Also some items listed on the app take longer than one hour to deliver and you won't know which ones until you reach the checkout.

Also be aware your entire purchase must be $20 or more.

Now the upside, if your order takes two hours or longer to deliver, it won't cost you anything.

This is how it works.

Prime members must download the "Prime Now" app to their smart phone or tablets.

The special one hour delivery service is supposed to be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with a $7.99 delivery charge for each order.