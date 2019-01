× 9-year-old boy wields knife on Chesterfield bus, demands book from student

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – A nine-year-old student has been arrested in Chesterfield and charged with bringing a knife onto a school bus.

The incident happened Friday morning on a bus outside Crestwood Elementary school on Whittington Drive.

Police said the boy took out a knife and demanded a book from another student.

No one was hurt.

Police charged the boy with assault and possession of a weapon on school property.