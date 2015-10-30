Strangers sit next to each other on flight, meet their doppelganger

Guy on right is the husband of my friend @elrottencrotch. Guy on left is a STRANGER he met on a flight last night! pic.twitter.com/kwBFOOEoMc — Lee Beattie (@leebeattie) October 30, 2015

LONDON — A man met his doppelganger on a recent flight — and their selfie is now going viral. Neil Douglas boarded the Ryanair flight and found a stranger, Robert Stirling, of London, sitting in his seat for the flight from London to Galway, Ireland, on Thursday.

“I asked him to move and when the guy looked up, I thought: ‘Holy s***, he looks like me,'” Douglas told the Daily Mail.

But that’s not where the fun ended.

“I later checked into my hotel in Galway to find my doppelganger checking into the same hotel ahead of me. Total weirdness,” Douglas said.

The selfie was shared on Twitter by Lee Beattie, who said she is a friend of one of the men in the photo.

At least three other people responded and said they could also be related to Douglas and Stirling: