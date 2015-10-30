Racially-insensitive shirts prompt apology from Stafford schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD, Va. -- The principal of Mountain View High School in Stafford has apologized after a photo spread on social media that depicted of two students wearing shirts with rap lyrics written on them. The students altered the n-word on the shirt to reference the Class of 2016. The shirts were worn during the school's Spirit Week earlier this month, the Free Lance-Star reported. School leaders only learned about the shirts after the photo was shared online Tuesday.

"As principal of the school I am truly sorry that this incident occurred at Mountain View," principal James Stemple said in a statement. "There are plans in place to educate the entire student body about this type of behavior, provide counseling if needed for any student, and to work with the entire community to ensure this type of action does not happen again."

Stafford Superintendent Bruce Benson added the incident was not reflective of the school system's beliefs.

"We believe in diversity and respect," Benson said in a statement. "I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with a number of students at Mountain View and this behavior is not representative of the students there."

The school would not disclosed what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the students other than saying "the incident has been investigated and appropriate actions have been taken."