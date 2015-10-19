Here is the ‘Frozen’ plane your kid will be talking about

ORLANDO — WestJet revealed on Sunday its newest Disney-themed plane. And to the surprise of no one, it’s a “Frozen” plane. The Canadian airline transformed a Boeing 737 into a tribute to Olaf, Anna, and Elsa.
It took the crew 21 days of painters working 24 hours a day to complete the job. The inside is also full of Frozen-themed fun, according to WestJet. The flights will operate flights throughout their network, not just to Orlando. Guests will also enjoy on-demand Disney entertainment as part of the experience.
More cold, hard facts:
- The aircraft was painted in Fort Worth, Texas.
- The paint team included team members from Canada, the United States and Germany. They watched Frozen to get them into the spirit before work began.
- The job took 21 days of 12-hour rotations involving a constant crew of six painters working 24/7.
- The crew used 643.5 litres of paint consisting of 23 colours — five for the umbrella alone.
- Sparkles were added to the paint in sections to add shimmer and shine as the aircraft moves.
- An airbrush artist was brought in to work on details around the sun, water and castle.
- The inside of the aircraft has decals and headrest covers that mimic the cold-to-warm (back-to-front) theme on the outside of the aircraft.
- There are 54 separate overhead bin doors on the aircraft and each has a unique Frozendecal
- Several dozen bagels were consumed during the painting of this aircraft (there weren’t any doughnut stores nearby). The crew drank more than 100 litres of sweet tea.
- The aircraft registration is C-GWSV and the tail number is 810.