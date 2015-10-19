Here is the ‘Frozen’ plane your kid will be talking about

ORLANDO — WestJet revealed on Sunday its newest Disney-themed plane. And to the surprise of no one, it’s a “Frozen” plane. The Canadian airline transformed a Boeing 737 into a tribute to Olaf, Anna, and Elsa.

It took the crew 21 days of painters working 24 hours a day to complete the job. The inside is also full of Frozen-themed fun, according to WestJet. The flights will operate flights throughout their network, not just to Orlando. Guests will also enjoy on-demand Disney entertainment as part of the experience.

More cold, hard facts:

The aircraft was painted in Fort Worth, Texas.

The paint team included team members from Canada, the United States and Germany. They watched Frozen to get them into the spirit before work began.

The job took 21 days of 12-hour rotations involving a constant crew of six painters working 24/7.

The crew used 643.5 litres of paint consisting of 23 colours — five for the umbrella alone.

Sparkles were added to the paint in sections to add shimmer and shine as the aircraft moves.

An airbrush artist was brought in to work on details around the sun, water and castle.

The inside of the aircraft has decals and headrest covers that mimic the cold-to-warm (back-to-front) theme on the outside of the aircraft.

There are 54 separate overhead bin doors on the aircraft and each has a unique Frozendecal

Several dozen bagels were consumed during the painting of this aircraft (there weren’t any doughnut stores nearby). The crew drank more than 100 litres of sweet tea.